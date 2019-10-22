Video: Son doubles Tottenham’s lead over Red Star with superbly timed half volley

South Korea international Son Heung-min has put Tottenham 2-0 up in a Champions League clash against Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday night.

Spurs must win their latest Champions League group stage outing after picking up only one point from their opening two fixtures against Olympiacos and Bayern Munich.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men got off to the perfect start at home to Red Star this evening, thanks to a ninth-minute Harry Kane header.

Son doubled Tottenham’s lead just seven minutes later with a superbly timed half volley from a pinpoint Eric Lamela cross, which marks his third goal across all competitions this term.

Check out the 27-year-old’s brilliant finish below, via Twitter.

