Video: Sterling completes quick-fire hat-trick for Man City vs Atalanta with two expert finishes

Raheem Sterling scored his second and third goals for Manchester City against Atalanta in the space of five minutes on Tuesday night.

The England international has completed a quick-fire second-half hat-trick which has put City 5-1 up at home to Atalanta in tonight’s Group C clash.

Pep Guardiola’s men fell behind in the first half to a Ruslan Malinovskiy penalty, but two goals from Sergio Aguero made sure the home side went in at half time 2-1 up.

Sterling added a third in the 58th minute and doubled his account six minutes later, leaving the last defender for dead after latching onto a through ball before firing past the goalkeeper.

The 24-year-old grabbed his third of the night when he poked home a pinpoint Riyad Mahrez cross with 69 minutes on the clock, with City now set to extend their lead at the top of their group to five points.

