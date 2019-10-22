Thibaut Courtois has silenced some Real Madrid fans by making two crucial saves for Los Blancos in the early stages of their Champions League tie with Galatasaray.

Out of form Real Madrid stopper Thibaut Courtois was called into action twice in quick succession in order to stop Galatasaray from taking the lead in tonight’s Champions League clash.

The Belgian made a routine stop in the ninth minute to deny Brighton loanee Florin Andone after Madrid’s defence were caught sleeping. Courtois batted away the ball with a strong save.

Courtois had to deny Andone once again just one minute after, the 6ft6 stopper showed off his quick reflexes to dive to his right and push away the forward’s side-foot volley.

Check out the star’s solid saves below:

First:

Second:

Zinedine Zidane will be pleased to see that the former Chelsea star is turning in a solid performance.

Can Courtois get back to the level he was at before he left the Premier League?