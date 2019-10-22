Video: Tolisso’s wonderful 20-yard strike secures narrow win for Bayern against Olympiacos

Corentin Tolisso came off the bench to score a superb winner for Bayern Munich at Olympiacos in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The German champions were made to work for their third successive win in Group B, after falling behind to a 23rd minute Youssef El-Arabi goal.

Robert Lewandowski equalised ten minutes later and grabbed his second just after the hour mark, becoming the fifth-highest goalscorer in the history of the competition.

Tolisso then produced a wonderful 20-yard strike after being introduced as a substitute, firing into the top corner of the net after Philippe Coutinho’s blocked shot fell perfectly to him outside the box.

The definition of a GOLAZO ??#OLYFCB 1-3 pic.twitter.com/QH0VNrrwa5 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 22, 2019

Olympiacos scored a second in the 79th minute through Guilherme to set up a nervy finish, but Tolisso’s goal ultimately secured a narrow 3-2 win for Bayern which puts them five points clear at the top of Group B.

Check out the French midfielder’s sublime effort below.

Excellent composure from Tolisso for this goal. Game changer. pic.twitter.com/Lp3K5Gvuar — MVB ?? (@BayernMVB) October 22, 2019

(Pictures courtesy of BT Sport)