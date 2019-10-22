Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was furious with defender John Stones during his side’s 5-1 Champions League win against Serie A outfit Atalanta tonight.

The former Barcelona boss slammed a seat and shouted at the centre-back in a shock wave of anger, the incident occurred after summer signing Rodri went down with an injury.

Mirror Football have since reported that Pep Guardiola appeared to be disappointed with Stones because he wasn’t ready to be brought on.

We suppose that Stones should’ve been better prepared to come on, but at the same time it seemed a bit excessive by Guardiola to act so aggressively towards the ace.

Pep was absolutely raging with the England international:

Furious Pep Guardiola shouts at John Stones and slams seat in fit of rage https://t.co/P7atZlAq7P pic.twitter.com/Ru8H464ShJ — Football Headlines (@foothlines) October 22, 2019

The Citizens have now been hit with another blow to their defence as Rodri was forced off with an injury.

Fortunately Stones has just recovered from his own setback so the Premier League champions aren’t much worse off than they were before tonight.

The Manchester outfit went behind against Atalanta but eventually won the tie 5-1.

The clash certainly proved to be quite action-packed, Sergio Aguero bagged a brace and Raheem Sterling scored a superb hat-trick.

Wonderkid Phil Foden was also sent off in the 82nd minute.