Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar admits he was aware of rumours linking him with Manchester United, but he never planned to leave San Siro.

The 24-year-old has emerged as one of the most consistent defenders in European football in recent years, helping Inter emerge as a major force in Italy once again and return to the Champions League.

According to The Sun, United were interested in signing the Slovakia international earlier this year, with a number of other top European clubs also thought to be monitoring his situation at San Siro.

Skriniar ended up staying with Inter for the 2019-20 campaign and he has now revealed that he never seriously considered a transfer to Old Trafford after a summer of intense speculation.

“I can read. There is a lot written on the internet, so such information also finds its way to me, but I do not worry about it,” the Inter star told Ruhr Nachrichten – as per Sport Witness.

“The transfer window is now closed, the next opens in two and a half months.

“Personally, I did not receive any specific offer, but there were clubs like Manchester City, Manchester United and Barcelona [written] in the media.

“I feel good here [at Inter], I have a very good relationship with the fans. I do not miss anything here and I play regularly – that’s crucial for me, that’s why I decided to take this step. I’m not planning to change [clubs].”

According to Transfermarkt, Skriniar is currently valued at around £54 million with his existing deal at San Siro not due to expire until 2023.

United do not have a pressing need to sign the Slovakian anymore, having already brought in Harry Maguire from Leicester City at the start of August.

That being said, Maguire is still lacking a regular partner in the heart of the United defence, with head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently swapping between Victor Lindelof and Axel Tuanzebe.

If Skriniar continues to impress at Inter he could emerge on United’s radar again in the near future, but for now, he will continue to play a key role in Antonio Conte’s starting XI.