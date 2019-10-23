Menu

Video: Liverpool star spotted casually urinating during Reds training session

Liverpool FC
Posted by

A bizarre video is doing the rounds on social media today showing Liverpool star Adam Lallana having a casual wee during Reds training.

No, we’re not joking – take a look at this clip below as Lallana relieves himself by the advertising hoardings on the side of the training pitch in full view of the cameras…

James Milner seems to be laughing at Lallana for his lack of subtlety, and it’s truly bizarre that the former Southampton man was willing to do this in front of everyone instead of running to the loo.

Lallana scored Liverpool’s equaliser against Manchester United at the weekend, so, in fairness, perhaps feels he can do what he wants now…

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Adam Lallana