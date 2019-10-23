Ajax star Daley Blind has paid a huge compliment to Chelsea’s performance and philosophy under new manager Frank Lampard this season.

The former Manchester United defender will be in action for the Amsterdam giants against Lampard’s side in tonight’s Champions League Group H clash, and spoke highly of the Blues before the game.

Ajax reached the Champions League semi-finals last season and have a proud history of promoting youth and playing stylish attacking football, so Blind’s comments about Chelsea are significant as they try a similar approach.

With the west Londoners dealt with a transfer ban, Lampard has had to utilise the club’s youngsters more than previous managers have, and it’s worked well for him so far as Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori have really shone for his side.

“Regarding Chelsea, they are doing well,” Blind is quoted by the Metro.

“They have a good philosophy under a manager who wants to play out from the back.

“They play different attacking football with a lot of youngsters and that’s nice to see.

Blind, however, is clearly dismayed to see what’s become of his old club Man Utd, who are no doubt struggling in comparison to Chelsea despite also appointing a club legend as manager and focusing on rebuilding around youngsters.

“Of course I’m not happy to see Man Utd and how they’re performing at the moment,” he added. “I’m still a fan of United and it’s not nice to see.”