Arsenal have been advised to act now and replace struggling manager Unai Emery with former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri.

It’s fair to say the Gunners have not progressed as many would have hoped since Emery replaced Arsene Wenger last summer, with the club finishing trophyless and outside of the Champions League once again in 2018/19.

Arsenal also look generally unconvincing in a number of areas on the pitch, with their defence still looking vulnerable and error-prone, while they also don’t really create enough chances up front, relying on the excellent individual form of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to get them out of trouble on a number of occasions now.

Discussing Emery’s situation, former Premier League star Darren Bent said he felt Arsenal shouldn’t make the mistake they made with Wenger, which saw them miss out on a number of top managers.

Allegri is available now and is widely regarded as one of the best managers in the world, with Bent urging AFC to pounce before another big club gets him.

“It’s a tough one because you’d say a lot of Arsenal fans now, with Allegri waiting there, most Arsenal fans would say ‘strike now’ because they’ve missed out on managers previously when Wenger was there,” Bent told talkSPORT, as quoted by the Daily Star.

“With the situation at United and at Spurs not being great, I think Arsenal might have to strike now.

“If they want to go and get Allegri rather than wait – listen he’s going to get a job, whether it be United or Spurs or one of them, Allegri’s going to go somewhere.

“[Zinedine] Zidane’s obviously at Real Madrid, he’s struggling a little bit as well.

“So for me, being an Arsenal fan, I’d like to see him given time but I’d understand why they’d pull the trigger now because they don’t want to miss out on one of these top managers, and Allegri being the one right now who’s out there and available to go and get.”