Barcelona star Gerard Pique signs his wife’s nephew to play for his lower league Spanish side

There are plenty of examples in football where a family connection has helped a player get a transfer to a certain team. This might be the most blatant case of nepotism seen in the footballing world.

Despite still playing for Barcelona, Gerard Pique also owns Andorra FC who currently play in the third tier of Spanish football. At that level it becomes a combination of regional leagues so it is difficult to get into the Segunda, but realistically they could be one season away from the second tier.

Fans of the club might have wondered if the presence of Pique would bring some big name signings into the club, surely his Barcelona connections could persuade some young loanees or older players looking to wind down their careers to play for them.

He has managed to pull of a big name signing in a strange sort of way…

Pique-owned Andorra FC signs Shakira’s nephew https://t.co/53GfU7ny3b — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) October 23, 2019

It’s not an absolute publicity stunt, the player does have a history of playing in professional youth teams. The full ESPN article suggests he played for youth teams in Colombia while also having a stint with a team in Miami.

They go on to say that he made his debut for the reserves and has been training with the youth team. He will need to play very well to convince everybody he’s there on merit and not just because of the family name.