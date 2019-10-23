Barcelona reportedly value Arturo Vidal at around €40m as Inter boss Antonio Conte is said to want a reunion with his former star.

The 32-year-old enjoyed a trophy-laden spell with Juventus between 2011 and 2015, working well under Conte initially before leaving to join Bayern Munich.

He has since moved on to Barcelona and made 53 appearances across all competitions last year, and is continuing to play a key role for boss Ernesto Valverde so far this season.

In turn, it doesn’t seem as though there will be any desire for all concerned to split ways, but Tuttosport note that Conte is perhaps eager to secure a reunion with Vidal as he eyes midfield reinforcements at Inter.

However, a possibly significant stumbling block for the Italian giants will be Vidal’s touted €40m+ price-tag, as Barcelona are seemingly keen to cash in if they decide to green light an exit for their combative midfield ace.

Time will tell if that’s enough to put Inter off and force them to look elsewhere, but it’s added that the sale of Gabriel Barbosa could help them raise the funds required to launch a serious swoop for Vidal next year.

With Barcelona in a strong position to compete for major honours both domestically and in Europe this year and beyond, it’s arguably difficult to see why Vidal would choose to move on.

That said, Conte is certainly building something at San Siro as Inter look the best bet to challenge Juventus for the Serie A title this season, and adding quality and experience in the form of players like Vidal will surely take them even closer to achieving their objectives moving forward.