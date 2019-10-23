Bundesliga giants identify Mourinho as surprise managerial candidate

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly lining up ex-Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho as a possible replacement for Lucien Favre.

The Portuguese tactician has been out of work since being sacked by United last December, bringing to an end a mixed two-and-a-half-year spell at Old Trafford.

Mourinho has been heavily linked with a return to Real Madrid in recent months, with several other top European clubs also thought to be interested in his services.

According to Sport Bild, the 56-year-old has now been identified as a surprise managerial candidate at Dortmund, should they decide to make a change from Favre in the next few months.

BVB have had a mixed start to the 2019-20 campaign, picking up 15 points from a possible 24 in the Bundesliga to slip to fourth in the standings, one point behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

Favre’s side narrowly missed out on the title last term and the general consensus at the moment among supporters and experts is that they could fall short once again come next May, with little progress made despite an influx of summer signings.

Thorgan Hazard, Mats Hummels, Julien Brandt and Nico Schulz were all brought in during the last transfer window, with more signings expected when the market reopens in January.

Mourinho certainly has the experience to oversee a successful new era at Westfalenstadion, but his pragmatic philosophy may alienate some fans who have grown accustomed to the team’s free-flowing attack-minded style.

The former Chelsea head coach has been very selective over his next role in football, after a difficult tenure at United which saw his stock plummet amid reports of discord in the dressing room.

Whether or not he would open to joining up with Dortmund remains to be seen, but Favre’s position is by no means secure at this moment in time.