Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is still the subject of interest from Bristol City, who failed to land his signature during the summer transfer window.

According to The Athletic, the Robins were eager to bring the 20-year-old to Ashton Gate on loan, but Leeds United beat them to the punch to arrange a temporary one year deal.

Nketiah has yet to start a single Championship game for Leeds this term, but he has found the net three times in nine substitute appearances, with his latest effort earning the team a 1-1 draw at Preston on Tuesday night.

The England U21 international has also hit two goals in two Carabao Cup outings for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, but the Gunners had hoped he would be playing more regularly at Elland Road.

The Athletic reports that Bristol City are set to submit a fresh transfer bid for the in-form Arsenal ace in January, should Arsenal decide to cut short his spell at Leeds.

Nketiah has been tipped for a bright future at the highest level, but Arsenal are concerned that his development could stall if he is unable to play week in week out.

Patrick Bamford is Bielsa’s first-choice striker at the moment, which means the Emirates Stadium loanee may be forced to remain on the fringes of the action until at least January.

At Bristol City Nketiah is more likely to feature in the starting XI consistently, which is why it may be in the best interests of all parties if he spends the second half of the 2019-20 campaign at Ashton Gate.

The English starlet needs a break in order to increase his chances of succeeding at Arsenal and at the moment, it doesn’t look like it will come at Elland Road.