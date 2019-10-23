A Chelsea fan has admitted he is disappointed with his club as they took six months to act on a case of racial abuse.

According to BBC Sport, 20-year-old Blues fan Jerome Bailey reported racially charged insults from his fellow supporters in a Europa League game back in April.

The report states Chelsea have only now got back to him and look set to hand lifetime bans to the three fans involved in this alleged abuse.

Bailey admitted, however, that he felt as though his case had been swept under the carpet somewhat, while the club also concede they should have been in contact with him sooner than they were.

The fan told the BBC: “It’s the result I wanted all along but it’s unfortunate and disappointing that it’s taken so long to get to this point.

“Maybe Chelsea need to look at how efficient their procedures are in this area.

“I just wanted to know that the team I follow cared a little. I didn’t feel like I should have been the one to approach the club – they should have been telling me what was happening.”

There seems to be a worrying rise of racism in football at the moment, with Chelsea recently also having to ban a fan for racially abusing Manchester City star Raheem Sterling in a game in 2018, according to BBC Sport.

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham also received racist insults after missing a penalty in the Super Cup clash against Liverpool earlier this season, while Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba faced similar abuse.

Anti-racism charity Kick It Out claimed that racist incidents in football went up 43% last season, according to BBC Sport, in a trend that should concern us all.