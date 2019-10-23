Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann has reportedly contacted Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante about a potential transfer to the La Liga giants.

The Blues star is one of the best players in the world in his position and would no doubt be a fine purchase for any top club, including Barcelona.

According to Don Balon, Griezmann appears to be doing his bit to persuade Kante to join the strong French contingent at the Nou Camp.

The former Leicester City man could be an ideal replacement for Sergio Busquets, whose form has dipped in recent times, but Chelsea fans will no doubt hope their club can do all they can to keep their star player at Stamford Bridge.

The west Londoners have seen the likes of Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois poached by Real Madrid in recent times and it would be another big blow for them to lose Kante.

The 28-year-old would arguably be even harder for Chelsea to replace, with few other midfielders in world football able to offer that kind of work rate and commitment when they’re out on the pitch.