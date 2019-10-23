Confirmed Chelsea XI vs Ajax: These fans not happy with key decision from Lampard

Chelsea face Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday night, and Frank Lampard’s decision to leave Christian Pulisic on the bench seemingly hasn’t gone down well.

The Blues start the night in third place in Group H, level on points with second-placed Valencia but three points adrift of leaders Ajax.

In turn, with back-to-back clashes with the Dutch giants coming up over the next fortnight, they’ll hope to secure positive results to put themselves in a strong position to advance to the knockout stages of the competition.

As seen with his starting XI below, Lampard has gone with a strong line-up as expected for such a crucial clash, with his youngsters all getting another opportunity to impress in Europe.

Fikayo Tomori, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi all get the nod in the XI, but it’s the decision to leave Pulisic on the bench again which has seemingly frustrated the Chelsea fans below.

As seen in their tweets, they weren’t particularly impressed with Lampard’s decision to snub him again with the 21-year-old being limited to eight appearances so far this season across all competitions.

Having been on the bench for the last five Premier League outings, appearing just twice with 36 minutes of football to his name, it has been a frustrating spell for the USA international.

In turn, he would have hoped to benefit from some rotation from Lampard in midweek, but he’s had no luck and he’ll have to produce off the bench if given the opportunity to come on and influence the game by the Chelsea boss in Amsterdam on Wednesday night.

The teams are in! Here's how we line up against Ajax! ?#AJACHE pic.twitter.com/OEAjMBzzuG — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 23, 2019

