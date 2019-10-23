Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante although no negotiations have taken place between both clubs so far.

One of the best midfielders in the world, the French international has made 148 appearances for the Blues since joining them from Leicester City. So far, Kante has scored ten goals while providing seven assists.

SEE MORE: Barcelona star contacts vital Chelsea player about potential Nou Camp transfer

The 28-year-old was linked to Juventus with the Sun claiming that the midfielder was on the club’s radar along with Emerson and Christian Eriksen. A recent report from Calciomercato state that the Serie A champions remain interested in Kante but no negotiations have taken place between them and Chelsea so far. The report also claims that the Blues want €100 million for Kante.

Juventus have some fine midfielders right now but adding the French international will undoubtedly fortify their squad. However, Chelsea will be far from willing to let go of Kante whose current contract expires in 2023. Besides, the Blues are bound to demand a hefty transfer fee for the 28-year-old.