Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that Mohamed Salah has looked good so far but won’t be taking any risks with him.

The Egyptian international sustained an injury during the Reds’ fixture against Leicester City which caused him to miss last weekend’s encounter against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Klopp said that he trained well on Tuesday but has no intentions of taking any risks with him for tonight’s fixture against Genk.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the Reds manager said: “We have to wait [to see] how he reacts overnight. We will not go [for] any risk. [On Tuesday] it looked really good, that was important.”

Salah is one of Liverpool’s most important and has been in fine form this season, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 12 appearances across all competitions. Since their opposition tonight are Genk, Klopp might bench the 27-year-old in order to give him some more rest ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixture against Tottenham.

Provided Salah is missing from the playing XI, Divock Origi would most likely start instead of him. Liverpool will be hoping to secure three points tonight which would bring their Champions League tally to six points. Provided Napoli are unable to beat Red Bull Salzburg, the Reds will be leading their group if they win against Genk.

