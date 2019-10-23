Real Madrid have reportedly given up on signing Paul Pogba and are solely focused on bringing PSG forward Kylian Mbappe to the Bernabeu.

Los Blancos were linked to the Manchester United midfielder with the Mirror claiming that the French international was keen on forcing his way out of Old Trafford with Real his preferred destination.

However, AS claim that Florentino Perez is solely focused on signing Mbappe who is currently valued at €200 million according to Transfermarkt although PSG may demand a lot more than that.

One of the best players in the world at the moment, the 20-year-old forward has done great for the Parisians this season so far. Mbappe has netted six goals while providing four assists in eight appearances across all competitions although the number would’ve been a bit more had a hamstring injury not sidelined him for a few weeks.

It’s easy to picture a player of the Frenchman’s calibre in a Real Madrid shirt and Los Blancos have the financial muscle to sign him. However, it’ll all come down to Mbappe’s willingness to play for them and PSG agreeing to whatever transfer fee the La Liga giants have to offer them.

If Real Madrid are indeed willing to give up on Pogba and go for his international teammate, then it should please Manchester United.