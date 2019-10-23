Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola heaped praise on Raheem Sterling who netted a hat-trick in last night’s fixture against Atalanta.

The Premier League champions came back from behind to beat the Serie A side 5-1. Ruslan Malinovskiy put Atalanta ahead through his penalty before Sergio Aguero netted a brace to make it 2-1 to Manchester City. Then, Sterling netted his first Champions League hat-trick to finish the rout.

The England international has been in scintillating form in the past several months and he has just been getting better. Guardiola hailed Sterling, calling him an extraordinary player. As quoted by Sky Sports, the Manchester City manager said in his post-match press conference: “All the credit is for him. He’s a guy whose physicality is incredible, he is so strong. A day after a game, he could play another game. His regeneration is incredible.He can play both sides, he’s fast and defensively he helps us a lot. He is an extraordinary player.”

There’s no denying that Sterling is among the best players in the world at the moment. This season, the 24-year-old has been brilliant for Manchester City so far, amassing 12 goals and four assists in 13 appearances across all competitions. Guardiola will hope that Sterling maintains his good form as his team attempt to bridge the gap between themselves and Liverpool in the Premier League table.

Manchester City next play Aston Villa on Saturday.