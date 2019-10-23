Manchester United reportedly look closer to sealing the transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco this January as his club set an asking price for him to leave.

The Spain International has not had the best time of things and it makes sense for both him and his club that he could now be offloaded in the near future.

According to Don Balon, Real president Florentino Perez wants around €80million for Isco as he looks highly likely to leave the Bernabeu for Old Trafford.

Man Utd are linked by Don Balon as the club most likely to snap Isco up, and he could certainly be an ideal addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s struggling side.

On his day, the former Malaga man is a top creative player who could thrive if given more of a key role at another top club.

Isco would surely be an upgrade on the likes of Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard in attacking midfield and help the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial get back to peak form.

Don Balon suggests that as long as MUFC pay Madrid’s asking price, this deal looks all set to go through in January.