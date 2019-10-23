Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann feels that the Reds will be highly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho next summer.

The 19-year-old is one of the finest youngsters in world football at the moment thanks to his sensational performances for the Bundesliga giants. Sancho had a terrific 2018/19 season, netting 13 goals and providing 19 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions. He was eventually named in the Bundesliga Team of the Season.

The England international has been doing fine in 2019/20 as well. This season, Sancho has amassed four goals and seven assists in 11 appearances across all competitions.

The 19-year-old winger was linked to Manchester United with Goal claiming that the Red Devils could afford the £100million-rated star, but a lack of Champions League could scupper a move.

Hamann said that Liverpool could make a move for the England international in the summer. As quoted by the Mirror, he told Sky Germany: “What I hear is that Liverpool have great interest.

“I would imagine that next summer they could become one of the biggest interested parties.He’s from Manchester City and I do not know if he would come back again, and it’s a thing for Manchester United, too, if they’ve ever been to the rivals.”

Sancho is undoubtedly one of the finest players in the world at the moment and his addition could be massive for Liverpool. However, his position is that of a right-winger and the Reds already have Mohamed Salah there.

Unless the Egyptian international moves to another club next summer or Klopp has a new position lined up for him, it’s questionable if LFC really need to splash the cash on Sancho.

The teenager would no doubt be more of a useful signing for Man Utd, who have struggled in attack this season after offloading Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku without replacing them.