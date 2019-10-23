Video: Juventus star Juan Cuadrado somehow escapes with a yellow after horror tackle, still complains

Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado somehow escaped with only a yellow card despite this dangerous tackle in last night’s Champions League clash with Lokomotiv Moscow.

The Colombia international clearly lunges in extremely recklessly here and hurts his opponent, so we’re not quite sure what the referee was thinking with only handing out a booking.

Probably the most incredible thing of this is not Cuadrado getting only a yellow card for this killer tackle, but Cuadrado protesting for getting even that yellow card! pic.twitter.com/AJ1pWeZNcv — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) October 22, 2019

On top of that, Cuadrado still complained about the ref’s decision!

Pretty audacious from a player lucky to still be on the pitch at all, but Juve fans won’t particularly care now as their team sealed a 2-1 win thanks to a brace from Paulo Dybala.