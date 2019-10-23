Menu

Katie Hopkins’ snide response to Manchester United superfan Stephen Howson after Kate Beckinsale comparison

Manchester United FC
English media personality Katie Hopkins has poked fun at Manchester United YouTuber Stephen Howson over his weight on social media.

Howson ignited a war of words when he commented on a video Hopkins posted on Twitter yesterday, which mocked Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle.

The United superfan compared Hopkins to Hollywood actress Kate Beckinsale, insisting she “looks 25 years younger” than the former Apprentice star, when in fact there is only a two year age difference between them.

Hopkins, never one to dodge controversy, has since hit back with a snide response, posting Howson’s comment and an image of him next to it with the caption “You ok, tubs?”

Unfortunately for Hopkins, her malicious post has backfired somewhat, with a number of people responding in support of Howson.

One user wrote “Silence, gargoyle”, while another turned her own insult against her by stating: “He can go on a diet. Unfortunately, there is no cure for you.”

Howson has yet to respond to Hopkins, but at this rate, he doesn’t need to, with the 44-year-old inviting criticism onto herself already with a typically ill-thought-out tweet.

Check out some more comments from Twitter users condemning her jibe at Howson below.

