Leicester City – The Hunted Become Hunters as Foxes Chase Premier League Glory

Leicester City have had a tumultuous couple of years.

The Foxes have come a long way since achieving the Premier League promotion in the 2013/14 campaign. The return to England’s top tier saw Leicester City go from 14th place in their first season back to winning the league during the very next campaign.

The dreamy 2015/16 bamboozled the football world but also put plenty of weight on Leicester City’s shoulders. Years that came, however, have put Foxes on a series of tests – both physical and mental – with their bellowed chairman and club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha tragically passing away in a helicopter crash.

With a clear mission to maintain their former owner’s dream alive and with newly-found determination under manager Brendan Rodgers, the Foxes have, nonetheless, quickly gone from being the hunted to become the hunters in the 2019/20 campaign.

Rollercoaster Ride

The miraculous 2015/16 title-winning campaign aside, Leicester City have returned to the Premier League as a steady mid-table presence. The Foxes finished 12th and ninth two terms on the trot in subsequent seasons, unable to getting anywhere near repeating the magical feat, though.

Heading into the 2019/20 campaign, the betting odds on Leicester City winning the title have arguably been most generous over at William Hill. As far as the Premier League betting goes, the Foxes had been given a 151.00 price to lift the title again before the season started. When it came to the top 4, the Foxes stood at 4.50.

People would laugh at both prospects which, given the current circumstances, do not seem that impossible at all.

Admittedly, Leicester City are a far cry away from the title-winning team which had one of the world’s most tenacious midfield engines in N’Golo Kante and a creative playmaking spark in Riyad Mahrez. With both of these stars plying their trade elsewhere in the Premier League, the Italian miracle maker Claudio Ranieri had struggled in his post-title term and ultimately got a sack.

The likes of Craig Shakespeare, Michael Appleton, Claude Puel, Mike Stowell and Adam Sadler failed in their attempts to hold the reins at the King Power Stadium. Ultimately, the appointment of former Liverpool and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was also seen as somewhat under a cloud.

A Match Made in Heaven

The 46-year-old Carnlough-born tactician left his post at Scotland’s great, breaking plenty of hearts over at Celtic along the way. Brendan Rodgers was thought to have gone through a downgrade when he accepted to sit in the Foxes’ dugout, but the Northern Ireland native had a clear vision in his mind.

Having overseen a season in which Liverpool scored 101 league goals for the first time since 1895/96, and having scooped the LMA Manager of the Year Award in 2013/14, Rodgers has not had his say yet in the Premier League.

The Liverpool faithful still mourn over the season which brought the tragic slip, costing Reds the Premier League title under Rodgers’ watch. As a result, with a notion of re-establishing himself as a top-notch manager in one of the most demanding leagues in the world, Brendan Rodgers seemed like a perfect choice for Leicester.

“No matter where you go after Liverpool, there are never going to be more expectations than there are at Anfield. It was a great part of my journey and it made me a better manager”, Brendan Rodgers told in an interview with Jamie Carragher.

Early into the 2019/20 season, it became pretty evident that Brendan Rodgers and Leicester City were a match made in heaven. The former Liverpool boss seems to be bringing the best out of a talented squad which is being lauded for its ability to win through counterattacks and develop a possession-based style of play – a sort of an upgrade to Ranieri’s game.

Rodgers is once again doing what he was best known for during his Swansea days. At the beginning of October, the Foxes were boasting the third-best possession record in the league – 54.7% per game. With a passing accuracy of 81.7 and 13 shots per game on average, the Foxes are sticking their teeth out.

Strengthening the Backbone

However, Rodgers has had the work cut out for him early at Leicester City.

He was struck with a big blow in Harry Maguire’s €87 million move to Old Trafford and a couple of notable departures of Rachid Ghezzal, Shinji Okazaki and Islam Slimani. But the board did not leave him standing alone in the wind.

The total of €106.1 million was spent on strengthening the squad and boosting the backbone with the permanent deal of former Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans and the arrivals of Ayoze Perez and Dennis Praet, as the most notable names during the summer transfer window.

What Rodgers did with players he already had in-house was particularly remarkable, however.

“I looked at Leicester and felt we could develop a way of working to improve the team. I see players like James Maddison, who is better than I thought when I saw him at Aberdeen and Norwich. He loves the game. Then there is exciting young talent like Ben Chilwell and Harvey Barnes”, he also told Jamie Carragher.

Benefitting most from the flamboyant playmaking talent of the new English sensation – James Maddison – is his senior colleague Jamie Vardy. The English international striker is flourishing under Brendan Rodgers.

Vardy was stagnating under Claude Puell, in a style completely ill-suited for his particular set of skills. Now back to his best, Jamie Vardy had even scored more Premier League goals than any other player – bagging 14 goals in 17 appearances since Rodgers’ first match in March until early October.

With a team arguably better than in their title-winning season when Vardy, Mahrez and Kante were running the show, Leicester City are much less dependent on one or two (or even three) men.

Brendan Rodgers has got more options in forward positions after summer investment, whereas Wilfred Ndidi, together with attack-minded full-backs Ricardo Pereira and Ben Chilwell all make the Foxes highly unpredictable. And, even more so, dangerous animals – more than ready to break into the Premier League top-four.

Despite the odds!