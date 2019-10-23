Lionel Messi equals Champions League record set by Cristiano Ronaldo and Raul with latest Barcelona goal

Lionel Messi didn’t take long to find the back of the net against Slavia Prague on Wednesday night, and in doing so the Barcelona legend equalled a Champions League record.

The Catalan giants are slowly starting to find their way after an unconvincing start to the campaign, as their win over Eibar at the weekend moved them to the top of the La Liga table.

They’ll be delighted to have found a breakthrough almost immediately in midweek too, giving them a crucial early advantage with Messi instrumental in the build up to the goal before producing a classy finish under pressure to punish a Slavia Prague mistake.

With that goal, the Argentine superstar has now equalled a Champions League record, as seen in the tweet below, as he has now scored against 33 different clubs in the competition, moving him level with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Raul.

Further, ESPN also pointed out that Messi made history on Wednesday night as he scored in his 15th straight Champions League campaign, a feat that seemingly hasn’t been reached previously.

While it’s easy to marvel at his individual moments of magic and great goals, the consistency needed to achieve what he’s doing at this stage of his career is exceptional, and he’ll certainly have other individual accolades and achievements in his sights before he hangs up his boots.

Winning a few more trophies will also likely be on the agenda, and if he can continue his impressive goalscoring rate, Barcelona will certainly be in contention.

Add Slavia Prague to the list ? Messi is in good company. pic.twitter.com/wFW6fJUY1F — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 23, 2019