Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen to replace the in-form Joel Matip with Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti.

This slightly bizarre rumour comes from Spanish outlet Don Balon, who claim Matip does not retain the full trust of the Reds manager, despite him recently being handed a new contract at Anfield.

The Cameroonian has been superb for Liverpool in 2019, becoming a hugely important part of the team that won the Champions League and that now sits six points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

According to Don Balon, however, Liverpool are interested in the €60million-rated Umtiti to strengthen that position.

In fairness, on his day the France international is perhaps the superior player to Matip, though it’s been a while since we’ve seen that from him.

A combination of struggles for fitness and form have seen him fall out of favour at Barca, and it may be that Klopp fancies trying to revive his career.

LFC could perhaps do well to bring the former Lyon man in as a squad player as he’d be a better option than Joe Gomez or Dejan Lovren, but replacing Matip seems a strange idea from Klopp.

It remains to be seen if this deal will in fact come to pass, but of course the best clubs are always known for being perfectionists and having more top quality competition for places is essential to maintaining a high standard.