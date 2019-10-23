Liverpool wonderkid Harvey Elliott produced a sublime assist for Curtis Jones as the Reds scored a well-worked goal in the UEFA Youth League today.

Watch below as the 16-year-old, a summer signing from Fulham, shows just how much of a talent he is with a lovely piece of play to cut inside from the right flank and deliver a perfectly-weighted chipped through-ball to Jones, who makes no mistake with the finish.

Is it too late to add Harvey Elliott to the list of Ballon d'Or nominees @francefootball? ? Deserves to be on there for this pass alone ?pic.twitter.com/oqMRdmHAS6 — Liverpool.com (@Liverpoolcom_) October 23, 2019

Jurgen Klopp has shown he’s willing to promote youngsters into his first-team, with Trent Alexander-Arnold the biggest recent success story in that regard.

So if Elliott keeps on playing like this he’ll be knocking on the door of the Reds’ senior side in no time.