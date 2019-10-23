Liverpool slam highly offensive and ‘racist’ Divock Origi banner

Liverpool have issued a statement condemning a banner that’s been described as ‘highly offensive’ and racist, the banner was based on Divock Origi’s manhood.

Ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Genk this evening, a “racist” banner depicting Divock Origi was unveiled by fans.

The graphic image in question photoshopped Origi’s face onto a popular photo that has been used as a meme over the years, which depicts a man with a large manhood.

According to BBC Sport, Liverpool’s statement adds that the club “acted swiftly to have the banner removed” which includes an image that “perpetuated a racist stereotype”.

Take a look at a censored version of the banner in question below:

The Origi banner that was taken down in the Liverpool away end. pic.twitter.com/IXyXWAVmtS — LLOYDIE (@mclloyd10) October 23, 2019

Liverpool aim to identify fans behind ‘highly offensive’ Divock Origi banner at Genk clash | Football | Sport https://t.co/J3AjSD8llV pic.twitter.com/Fx39yczZss — Time Post (@thetimeposts) October 23, 2019

Take a look at Liverpool’s statement below:

“Liverpool Football Club condemns the offensive banner displayed in our section of the ground, prior to kick-off.

“We acted swiftly to have the banner removed and we are now working with the local authorities and stadium team in Genk to identify those responsible.”

“Any subsequent action will be taken in keeping with our sanctions process.”

It’s a special night for Origi as the forward returned to his boyhood club Genk, the ace was snapped up from the Belgian side’s academy by Lille at the age of 15.

As well as being offensive, it seems very weird for fans to pay for such a graphic banner.