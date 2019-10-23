Manchester United’s tweet with a team picture from training has backfired massively as some fans take aim at Jesse Lingard as he returns to action.

The England international’s form has massively dipped in recent times, but he remains a key part of the United first-team set-up.

The official Man Utd Twitter account posted an image of Lingard alongside Harry Maguire and others, but it’s the inclusion of the 26-year-old winger that seems to have sparked a fair bit of anger.

Here’s some reaction from frustrated Red Devils fans who clearly don’t want to see Lingard returning to the pitch any time soon, with one even editing the image to replace him with Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho…

Give lingard a bit more rehab lads, wouldn’t risk him till May time. — Harry Morris (@MorrisHarry4) October 23, 2019

Ffs he is back. Lingard is back — Mikel_Chuks (@MikelChuks3) October 23, 2019

OMG Jesse's back?? — Bavel (@Bavel05619948) October 23, 2019

Please tell the boys to stay far from lingard, that he is a bad influence — Orodge (@RealOrodge) October 23, 2019

Lingard should be in the reserves — The Milan Guru (Dom) (@tpepperoni3) October 23, 2019