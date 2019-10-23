Manchester United look to have moved a step closer to sealing the transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco.

The Spain international has struggled for playing time at the Bernabeu in recent years, becoming less and less of a key figure in Madrid’s first-team plans.

Isco has recently been linked strongly with a transfer to Man Utd and could still be a quality signing for the Red Devils and other top clubs if he can get back to his best.

According to AS, Isco now accepts he’s going to be shown the door by Real in January and is prepared to accept a transfer to the Premier League.

This should be good news for United as they badly need a top creative talent like him in their ranks.

The 27-year-old, however, is also mentioned as being a target for Arsenal, while Manchester City and Tottenham have also recently been linked with him.

MUFC need him most, however, so may perhaps be more willing to pay what’s required to bring Isco to England this winter.