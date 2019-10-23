Manchester United have reportedly been handed a double injury boost ahead of their upcoming fixtures in the Europa League and Premier League.

Firstly, Charlotte Duncker of the Manchester Evening News claims that Jesse Lingard has returned to training today as the Red Devils warm up for their Thursday night clash with Partizan Belgrade.

Duncker claims, however, that there’s no sign of defender Axel Tuanzebe in training after he went off injured in the warm-up before the Liverpool game on Sunday.

No sign of Pogba, Shaw, Tuanzebe or Matic in training this morning ahead of Partizan game. Lingard back amongst the group #MUFC — Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) October 23, 2019

This is despite a report from the Sun stating the youngster should be set to return to action imminently after having to sit out the 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

Man Utd could do with both players back, with Tuanzebe in particular looking a promising young player who could add something to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s defence this season.

Lingard, meanwhile, has not been at his best for some time now, but could still be a useful squad player and perhaps more if he can stay fit and regain his confidence.