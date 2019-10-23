Manchester United aim to clinch second forward transfer after Mario Mandzukic deal

Manchester United could reportedly target a second forward transfer deal after signing Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic this January.

The Croatia international has been linked with the Red Devils several times lately, and the Daily Express claim Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could also try a move for another attacking player on top of that.

The report lists the likes of Lyon’s Moussa Dembele, RB Leipzig front-man Timo Werner and Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho as possible options to make the move to Old Trafford this winter.

United would do well to sign any of those three players, as they could surely strengthen Solskjaer’s side in what has been a problem area for them so far this season.

Mandzukic looks slightly past his peak so maybe best as a backup option, whereas Dembele, Werner or Sancho could help MUFC replace struggling stars like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as first choice.

None of these exactly seem like easy targets for the middle of the season, however, so United would do well to get this ambitious business done this January.