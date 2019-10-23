Manchester United academy manager Nicky Butt has made a hugely exciting claim about the youngsters continuing to come through for the club.

The Red Devils have a proud history of promoting from their academy, with the likes of Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes from the Sir Alex Ferguson era proving particularly successful examples.

In recent times, United’s dominance on the pitch may well have faded, but they continue to use their youth well as the likes of Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay have become key first-team players.

Others like Mason Greenwood, James Garner and Angel Gomes also look huge prospects and have had some opportunities under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Butt says there are ‘four or five’ more ready to come soon as well.

“We’re all excited about these young boys and there’s probably another four or five in the background that are slowly going to come up behind them,” he told PA Sport, as quoted by Goal.

“Hopefully more behind that and more behind that, but they’re only babies and young at the minute.”

Man Utd fans will hope he’s right, as the club could do with all the help they can get at the moment.

Their transfer recruitment hasn’t been too effective in recent times, so if Butt can provide some talent from the academy that could well be the way forward for MUFC once again.