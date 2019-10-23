Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has surprisingly named Arsenal legend Thierry Henry as his idol growing up.

It’s not clear if Wan-Bissaka grew up a Gooner, but in the video clip below he tells Joe that he used to be a striker and wanted to play like Henry up front.

"I still speak to Wilfried Zaha as he was at United. He's just told me to keep my head down and keep working hard."@AWBissaka talks about his start to life @ManUtd and coming through the ranks at Crystal Palace. w/ @Ellevate4 pic.twitter.com/3ltf5hbiXO — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) October 23, 2019

Some Man Utd fans might not be too pleased to hear their summer signing neglect to name-drop some Red Devils legends as childhood heroes, though most will also admit players don’t grow up wanting to be the next Gary Neville.

Wan-Bissaka joined United from Crystal Palace this summer and has got off to a decent start at the club, even if he never ended up being an Henry-like forward, but a solid right-back instead.