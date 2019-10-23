Menu

Video: Manchester United star names Thierry Henry as his idol

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has surprisingly named Arsenal legend Thierry Henry as his idol growing up.

It’s not clear if Wan-Bissaka grew up a Gooner, but in the video clip below he tells Joe that he used to be a striker and wanted to play like Henry up front.

Some Man Utd fans might not be too pleased to hear their summer signing neglect to name-drop some Red Devils legends as childhood heroes, though most will also admit players don’t grow up wanting to be the next Gary Neville.

Wan-Bissaka joined United from Crystal Palace this summer and has got off to a decent start at the club, even if he never ended up being an Henry-like forward, but a solid right-back instead.

