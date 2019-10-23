Man Utd could reportedly have a decision to make on whether or not to send midfielder James Garner out on loan this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made a point of rebuilding with youth, be it giving players who have come through the ranks at United a chance or new signings near the start of their respective careers.

Having given Garner chances to impress over pre-season, the 18-year-old arguably fits into that mould perfectly and so there could be an argument for him to get more chances to prove his worth for Man Utd as they look to compete across multiple fronts this year.

However, he has yet to feature for the senior side this season, and in order to continue his development and progression, he will surely be itching for regular playing.

If that is something that Solskjaer doesn’t feel as though he can offer him, The Sun now report that Preston and Wigan are two options to send him out on loan to in the Championship to get that all-important playing time.

The report adds that Sunderland are also keen, but it’s questionable as to whether or not it would be an ideal solution for the talented youngster to drop down to League One as that is surely not the level at which United want to see him tested at.

In turn, it would seemingly make sense to either keep him at Old Trafford and use him in squad rotation to get him out on the pitch and help him progress, or send him out on loan to either Wigan or Preston in order to come back a better player next summer with more experience and maturity under his belt.