Manchester United paid flop Alexis Sanchez £5m in bonuses last year

According to The Sun, Alexis Sanchez was paid a massive £5m in bonuses by Manchester United last year. Some fans will be shocked to hear this given the star’s dismal form since he moved to Old Trafford.

The report claims that the accounts of Sanchez’s company Goodway Limited show that the attacker was paid £4,920,011 in performance related bonuses and image rights.

This roughly equates to around £100,000-a-week in bonuses.

How the Chilean managed to get this staggering amount is beyond us. In 45 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils the ace only managed to score five goals.

Sanchez may just have the best agent in the business, it’s worth remembering he took home these bonuses as well as his staggering £400,000-a-week wage, as per The Sun’s report.

After falling out of favour at United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the winger has been loaned out to Serie A giants Inter Milan.

Can Sanchez get his career back on track or will a disaster time in Manchester be what the superstar is remembered for when he retires?

It was almost as though Sanchez’s ability diminished overnight, the former Barcelona star established himself as one of the Premier League’s best players before he left Arsenal.