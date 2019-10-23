Chelsea scout Piet de Visser has publicly urged the Blues to seal a transfer return for Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake.

The Chelsea transfer advisor clearly thinks the Netherlands international is a quality talent and could perhaps do a better job than Frank Lampard’s current crop of defensive players.

Despite a decent start to the season, there does still look to be work Lampard could do to strengthen this side, and Ake may well prove an upgrade on the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma.

The 24-year-old failed to establish himself as a regular in Chelsea’s first team in a previous spell with the west London club, but he has since gone on and improved a great deal in his time with Bournemouth.

It may now be time for Ake to try his luck at a bigger club once again, and De Visser has made it clear he thinks CFC need to bring him back to Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Dutch newspaper De Volksrant, he said: “Ake should have played for Chelsea by now. He’s so good.

“How often does he not score with his head? He has timing and insight. I hope they buy him back.

“That boy is perfect for them and he has played with Lampard.”