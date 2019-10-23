Video: Neymar hilariously struggles to open his own car as Thiago Silva’s wife trolls PSG star

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar may be a master at opening up defences, but he couldn’t open his own car here in the video clip below.

Watch as the Brazil international appears to struggle to unlock his flashy Ferrari due to the cold weather in Paris, with Thiago Silva’s wife watching on and mocking him.

Tá difícil a vida do Neymar, hein?! Tem uma Ferrari ? de R$ 4 milhões e não consegue abrir kkkk… vídeo feito pela mulher do Thiago Silva ? #NeymarJr #Ferrari #PSG pic.twitter.com/5jtBuFwgeM — Brenno Beretta (@BrennoBeretta) October 22, 2019

According to the Sun, Isabelle Silva mockingly accused Neymar of trying to rob the car, though he did eventually get his key to work.

The Sun claim Neymar’s vehicle is a £250,000 Ferrari GTC4 Lusso – very nice, but not much good if you can’t even get inside it!