Man City have reportedly joined Barcelona and Real Madrid in holding an interest in Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

The 23-year-old joined the Italian giants last year and has quickly established himself as a key figure in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans, making 40 appearances last season.

He’s continued that process so far this campaign, but it appears as though Napoli could have a battle on their hands to keep him at the San Paolo for the foreseeable future.

According to The Guardian, it’s suggested that a Man City scout will be in attendance for the Partenopei’s clash with RB Salzburg in the Champions League on Wednesday night with a view of keeping a close eye on Ruiz.

It’s added that both Barcelona and Real Madrid are also monitoring the Spanish international, and so the calibre of the clubs said to be interested says a lot in itself about how talented and highly-rated Ruiz is.

With his technical quality, classy style of play and composure in possession, it’s easy to see why the likes of Man City, Barcelona and Madrid would be interested, as he would arguably fit in perfectly with their brand of football and culture.

In turn, it remains to be seen who launches official bids next year, and which option Ruiz will prefer if he does indeed consider an exit from Napoli at the end of the season.

With the likes of Fernandinho and David Silva not getting any younger and the latter set to move on, Guardiola will know that he has to find some long-term solutions to replace key stalwarts in the near future,

Perhaps Ruiz is being eyed as a midfield reinforcement to step in and take the place of a key figure, with Silva specifically mentioned in the report above.