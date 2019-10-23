Manchester United have reportedly turned down a swap deal bid from Real Madrid for star player Paul Pogba.

Spanish source Diario Gol claims the Red Devils were offered around £69million plus exciting young Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior from Madrid, but rejected it by asking for significantly more money.

It remains to be seen if this deal could be revived, but one imagines Man Utd are surely going to do all they can to keep hold of Pogba.

Despite the France international’s struggles in his time at Old Trafford, he remains an important part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and a top talent who would be hard to replace.

Given United’s struggles in so many other areas of the pitch right now, they could certainly do without losing a big name like Pogba and once again needing to rebuild their midfield.

Madrid, meanwhile, would do well to land the 26-year-old as a long-term replacement for the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.