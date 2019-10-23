Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook insists he is fully focused on his duties at the Vitality Stadium despite ongoing links with Liverpool and Chelsea.

The 22-year-old returned for a long spell on the sidelines with a cruciate ligament injury in September and has since featured in four Premier League matches for the Cherries.

The England U21 international took in his first full 90 minutes in ten months during Bournemouth’s 0-0 draw at home to Norwich City on Saturday and he is expected to make a big contribution as the season progresses.

Cook has a bright future ahead of him if he can stay fit, but amid rumours of possible interest from Liverpool and Chelsea, he has revealed his current stance on a possible move away from the Vitality in the near future.

“I have just started playing football here [again],” he told the Daily Echo. “I had been out for a long time, so I am just focusing on Bournemouth at the moment.

“I am loving being back and playing football. I just forget about it [the speculation] really.

“You’ve just got to focus on your football here and keep enjoying it. I am obviously enjoying playing football again – that’s all I am focusing on right now.”

Cook might be better off staying put for now, given the fact competition for places in midfield is so fierce at Anfield and Stamford Bridge at the moment.

The English ace would be a valuable asset for both clubs, but at Bournemouth, he is likely to play regular football week in week out in an attack-minded side pushing for a place in the top 10.

Cook has completely brought into Eddie Howe’s vision for the Cherries, which is why he signed a fresh four-year contract with the club last year.

He added: “I am enjoying my football here, it’s a great place to be and play great football.”