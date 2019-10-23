Manchester United have reportedly identified former RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick as a candidate to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The German tactician is not currently in a managerial job, but is working as head of sport and development with the Red Bull company, focusing on their teams in New York and Brazil.

Still, Man Utd could do with a change of manager at the moment after a tough start to the season, and Bild journalist Christian Falk claims he’s on the Red Devils’ radar:

According to our information, Ralf Rangnick is a candidate at @ManUtd. The former coach of Leipzig would be also interested in @FCBayern — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 23, 2019

Rangnick is also linked as an option for Bayern Munich, but United would do well to pounce for this talented tactical thinker to provide an upgrade on the inexperienced Solskjaer.

MUFC have also been linked with other names to replace the struggling Norwegian, such as former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri, according to Tuttosport, with translation from the Metro.

It remains to be seen how this will all pan out, with Solskjaer perhaps buying himself some time with an improved performance from his side as they managed an unexpected 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

Still, if Rangnick is available and United sense competition from Bayern, they could do well to pounce for the 61-year-old while they still can.