Real Madrid have sensationally informed one of their highly-rated prospects that he’s free to leave the club in the January window, is this a good decision by Los Blancos?

According to Spanish outlet AS, former Manchester City academy starlet Brahim Diaz has been told that he’s free to leave Real Madrid in the January transfer window as the Spanish giants look to clear out some players from their squad.

AS also reported two weeks ago that the winger rejected all offers to leave the club on loan this summer.

It was added that Diaz and his father believe that he could get some valuable first-team minutes under his belt this season, the ace’s decision may have backfired as he’s yet to feature since his return from injury.

The MailOnline report that the talented Spaniard left Manchester City for Los Blancos in a deal worth up to £22m.

Diaz has made just 12 appearances across all competitions since returning to Spain in January.

The ace has struggled to get into the team because of his standing in the pecking order, as well as injury problems that have kept him sidelined at crucial times where he could’ve had the chance to shine.

Diaz is behind Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale, Lucas Vazquez, Vinicius and potentially Rodrygo in the club’s pecking order on the wings.

This also doesn’t factor in Marco Asensio, who is sidelined with a season-ending injury.

I made the prediction that Diaz was taking a massive risk in rejecting a loan move this summer and it looks as though his choice has come back to haunt him.

The youngster’s dream return to Spain has been a nightmare.