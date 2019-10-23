It seems that every time Real Madrid are on the verge of biting the bullet and getting rid of Zidane, he manages to pull out a decent result that buys himself a bit more time.

It also means it’s virtually impossible to guess what their recruitment plan will be over the next few transfer windows. We’ve had the impression that Zidane was unhappy with some of the signings over the summer which suggests they were completed at the direction of the President, Florentino Perez.

It’s unclear if Zidane will get some say in who might arrive in January or if that will be decided for him. That still hasn’t stopped various rumours over the past few weeks.

The latest reports from Spain suggest that Real are now open to swapping Luka Jovic for Robert Lewandowski:

Inda: «El Madrid se está planteando un trueque Lewandowski-Jovic en enero» pic.twitter.com/FBfJt0yobv — okdiario.com (@okdiario) October 22, 2019

It would be a pretty surprising move for both sides to make, you have to feel Real Madrid would need to stump up some money as well.

The Serbian striker has only managed one goal for Madrid since making the move in the summer, The Independent reported he was signed for €60m so obviously more would be expected from him.

From Bayern’s side it’s very difficult to make the case this would be a great short term move. Lewandowski has scored 390 career goals and still hasn’t showed any signs of slowing down. The only thing that might make it worth while is his age, the Pole turned 31 this year so might only have a couple of good years left.

Jovic is still young and played his best football in Germany for Frankfurt, so it could work out but it would be a tough sell to the Bayern fans to convince them it’s a positive move at this point.