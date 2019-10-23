Menu

Video: Sadio Mane or Raheem Sterling? Ray Parlour names his favourite of in-form Liverpool and Man City forwards

Former Arsenal star and pundit Ray Parlour has discussed two of the world’s most in-form forwards in Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling.

Watch below as Parlour chats on talkSPORT about the duo, admitting he thinks City front-man Sterling is the slightly superior player after his incredible performance against Atalanta last night.

The England international was in scintillating form as he hit a hat-trick and assisted City’s other two goals in a thumping 5-1 win in the Champions League.

Liverpool fans won’t take too kindly to ex-Red Sterling being picked over their current hero Mane, whose immense form has helped them go six points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

In fairness, there’s not a lot in it as both are exceptional talents and people will likely admit both have been an absolute joy to watch in recent times.

