Former Arsenal star and pundit Ray Parlour has discussed two of the world’s most in-form forwards in Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling.

Watch below as Parlour chats on talkSPORT about the duo, admitting he thinks City front-man Sterling is the slightly superior player after his incredible performance against Atalanta last night.

“Would you put Sterling as the 3rd best player in the world now?” ? “Who’d you rather, #LFC’s Mane or Sterling? I’d go Sterling.” ? “He can get better, score more goals & get more assists.” “He could become the best footballer in the world.” Ray Parlour hails @Sterling7 ? pic.twitter.com/dwvUuCQ8gO — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 23, 2019

The England international was in scintillating form as he hit a hat-trick and assisted City’s other two goals in a thumping 5-1 win in the Champions League.

Liverpool fans won’t take too kindly to ex-Red Sterling being picked over their current hero Mane, whose immense form has helped them go six points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

In fairness, there’s not a lot in it as both are exceptional talents and people will likely admit both have been an absolute joy to watch in recent times.