‘Simply beautiful’ – These Liverpool fans ‘love’ the lineup for Champions League clash vs Genk

Liverpool FC
Some Liverpool fans are over the moon after seeing Jurgen Klopp’s lineup for the Reds Champions League clash with Genk tonight, what do you make of this eleven?

Jurgen Klopp has made five changes to the starting eleven that featured against rivals Manchester United on the weekend.

In defence; James Milner is coming at right-back for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dejan Lovren is partnering Virgil van Dijk in the place of Joel Matip.

Fabinho is the only midfielder to retain his place in the starting lineup. Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain enter the fray for Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum.

Mohamed Salah is back from injury and takes the place of Champions League hero Divock Origi.

Of course Liverpool are the best side in the world right now, but their hard-working midfield has often faced criticism for its lack of creativity. This is perhaps the side’s only downfall in the middle of the park.

Fans will be hoping that this midfield provides the cutting edge to allow Liverpool’s frightening attacking trio to flourish.

Check out Liverpool’s starting lineup below:

Here’s how some Liverpool fans reacted to the team news:

Some supporters were disappointed to see that promising youngster Joe Gomez was left out for Lovren, the England international hasn’t been at his best lately:

Klopp will be hoping for a much more complete performance from his side following his team’s nervy 4-3 win against Red Bull Salzburg last time out.

