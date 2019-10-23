Some Liverpool fans are over the moon after seeing Jurgen Klopp’s lineup for the Reds Champions League clash with Genk tonight, what do you make of this eleven?
Jurgen Klopp has made five changes to the starting eleven that featured against rivals Manchester United on the weekend.
In defence; James Milner is coming at right-back for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dejan Lovren is partnering Virgil van Dijk in the place of Joel Matip.
Fabinho is the only midfielder to retain his place in the starting lineup. Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain enter the fray for Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum.
Mohamed Salah is back from injury and takes the place of Champions League hero Divock Origi.
Of course Liverpool are the best side in the world right now, but their hard-working midfield has often faced criticism for its lack of creativity. This is perhaps the side’s only downfall in the middle of the park.
Fans will be hoping that this midfield provides the cutting edge to allow Liverpool’s frightening attacking trio to flourish.
Check out Liverpool’s starting lineup below:
Here’s how some Liverpool fans reacted to the team news:
finally naby is starting ?
— ???? (@brunalfc) October 23, 2019
Midfield is a stuff of dreams.
— Rohan Aditya (@AdamGra77892979) October 23, 2019
Finally the midfield we all wanted ??
— Ginger Van Dijk (@JamieLFC6times) October 23, 2019
KEITA YOU BEAUTY
— Sarah ? (@sarahsfirmino) October 23, 2019
that midfield?
— Oliver Friberg (@oliver_friberg) October 23, 2019
Seems like Klopp reads our comment after all. That midfield just simply beautiful
— Hairy Macancheese (@macncheese065) October 23, 2019
WHAT A TEAM
— Ed? (@edftbl) October 23, 2019
That midfield is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen
— Josh (@KloppStyle) October 23, 2019
Some supporters were disappointed to see that promising youngster Joe Gomez was left out for Lovren, the England international hasn’t been at his best lately:
Gomez over Lovren but OK.
— MILHAN CHUNGH (@SanchoSzn_LFC) October 23, 2019
I thought Gomez would Start
— Justin Cole (@JustinCole46103) October 23, 2019
I love this lineup….. Gomez needs to get himself up and back into the team… Seems lovren is ahead of him now
— YNWA? (@murphydahnear) October 23, 2019
Love the midfield but lovren ???
— Twitch.tv/JackEU03 (@XxFaulkner) October 23, 2019
Klopp will be hoping for a much more complete performance from his side following his team’s nervy 4-3 win against Red Bull Salzburg last time out.