Some Liverpool fans are over the moon after seeing Jurgen Klopp’s lineup for the Reds Champions League clash with Genk tonight, what do you make of this eleven?

Jurgen Klopp has made five changes to the starting eleven that featured against rivals Manchester United on the weekend.

In defence; James Milner is coming at right-back for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dejan Lovren is partnering Virgil van Dijk in the place of Joel Matip.

Fabinho is the only midfielder to retain his place in the starting lineup. Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain enter the fray for Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum.

Mohamed Salah is back from injury and takes the place of Champions League hero Divock Origi.