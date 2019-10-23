Tottenham have reportedly set their sights on Gremio and Brazil forward Everton Soares as he continues to impress for club and country.

The 23-year-old has bagged 12 goals and six assists in 31 appearances this season, while he has three goals in 14 caps for Brazil.

As he continues to cement his place in both line-ups and plays a fundamental role, it is no surprise that he is said to be attracting interest from Europe.

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham chief scout Steve Hitchen recently attended Gremio’s clash with Flamengo, and it was Everton who is said to have stood out and caught his attention.

Further, Gabriel Barbosa is also touted as a possible target for Spurs, as they seemingly look to bolster their attacking options to give Mauricio Pochettino a new dynamic in that department.

Although ‘Gabigol’ struggled in his first attempt to crack Europe with Inter, he has returned to his homeland and shown his class once again to earn the possible interest from other top clubs.

Time will tell if Tottenham swoop for either of the Brazilian stars, but it seems as though they’re busy scouting in that part of the world and are preparing for possible moves next year.

It’s been a struggle for Pochettino and his players so far this season after disappointing results both domestically and in Europe.

However, he’ll be hoping that their big win over Red Star Belgrade in midweek can give them the lift needed to turn things around, and perhaps there will be reinforcements to come either in January or next summer to help them continue to improve and compete for major honours moving forward.