Edwin van der Sar has played down speculation linking him with a return to Man Utd after talk of possible interest in a director of football role at Old Trafford.

The 48-year-old enjoyed a successful spell at United as a player, making over 250 appearances for the Red Devils between 2005 and 2011.

SEE MORE: Manchester United aim to clinch second forward transfer after Mario Mandzukic deal

In that time, he won four Premier League titles, the Champions League and many other trophies, and so he is undoubtedly fondly remembered by the Old Trafford faithful.

Having now shown early signs of doing a stellar job in the front office at Ajax as he takes on a new challenge in his career, he did spark talk of a possible return to Man Utd by suggesting that he would be interested in a director of football role at the Premier League giants, as noted by Sky Sports earlier this month.

However, speaking ahead of Ajax’s clash with Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday night, he told BT Sport, as seen in the video below, that he has unfinished business with the Dutch giants and intends on seeing out the process with them first before considering other job opportunities.

That will no doubt be a major disappointment for many United fans as Van der Sar has seemingly shown great qualities in his current role at Ajax, and it’s an area in which they’ve been heavily criticised in recent times as it would perhaps help their recruitment moving forward to make them competitive again.

Given the comments below though, they’ll either be waiting a while longer for Van der Sar to arrive, or perhaps they’ll be forced to look elsewhere if it’s an issue that they wish to address in the more immediate future.