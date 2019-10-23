Manchester United and other big clubs have reportedly been given a huge boost in the transfer pursuit of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

The 20-year-old looks an outstanding young talent who could make it at a top European club before too long, and it seems his club have accepted that he wants to leave.

According to Don Balon, Man Utd are among Upamecano’s suitors, and he is now up for sale for around £52million – a potential bargain for a player with his best years surely still ahead of him.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are also mentioned by Don Balon as being keen on signing Upamecano, but United perhaps look most in need of a top new centre-back.

The Red Devils spent big on Harry Maguire this summer, but the former Leicester City man is yet to hit top form at Old Trafford.

Upamecano could be an ideal signing to partner Maguire and perhaps give him more support at the back than he currently gets from unconvincing performers like Victor Lindelof.

If MUFC pay the £52m Leipzig want for the young Frenchman, it looks like he can be theirs in the very near future, according to Don Balon.